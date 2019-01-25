Justice Minister says Zeman could have committed a crime
Justice Minister Jan Kněžínek told parliament that President Miloš Zeman could have committed a crime, when he suggested that he would make Josef Baxa, the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, in exchange for certain judicial decisions.
Baxa told parliament on Wednesday, that Zeman had suggested a barter in May 2018, and he considered it inappropriate. Jiri Ovcacek, Zeman's spokesman, issued a strong denial on Twitter, and suggested the minister was overreaching.
