Petříček to visit Ukraine next week
Foreign Minister Tomas Petříček will visit Ukraine next week. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will begin his tour of the country in Kiev, on Sunday.
He will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin, the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy, Ivana Klindus-Cincadze, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and President Petr Poroshenko, amongst others.
Petricek will also travel to Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, where he will meet with local governmental representatives. As part of his agenda in Ukraine, Petricek will hold talks with various civil-society groups, including those of the Crimean Tartars.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.