Friday, 25 January 2019

Petříček to visit Ukraine next week

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 January 2019

Foreign Minister Tomas Petříček will visit Ukraine next week. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will begin his tour of the country in Kiev, on Sunday.

He will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin, the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Andriy Parubiy, Ivana Klindus-Cincadze, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and President Petr Poroshenko, amongst others.

Petricek will also travel to Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, where he will meet with local governmental representatives. As part of his agenda in Ukraine, Petricek will hold talks with various civil-society groups, including those of the Crimean Tartars.