Babiš says EU will have to address Huawei matter
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) spoke to iDNES.cz on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, over the weekend and said that the Huawei issue was complex and would have to be addressed at the European level.
Babiš met with Ken Hu, the Chairman of Huawei, in Davos and his meeting comes after the Czech national cybersecurity watchdog suggested that Huawei's communications equipment was a national security threat, in December.
Babiš added, that it was important to exchange information with other European countries about the matter and it made sense to adopt a common approach.
Prague Airport expands its commercial zone (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Jessica in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Prague Airport has opened a new commercial zone at Terminal 2 with a total area of 2,200 square meters. There are six retail units and one restaurant with a dining area in the newly created zone beyond the security check-in area. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
