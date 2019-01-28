Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Patients pay more for healthcare now, than they did with compulsory fees

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 January 2019

Czech Television reports, based on primary data by the Czech Statistical Office (CZU), that patients pay more for healthcare now, than they did in the past, when they had to pay compulsory fees for medicines and visits to the doctor.

According to the data, patients paid CZK 54.5 billion, as co-payments for medicine and healthcare in 2017, which is CZK 5.5 billion more, than what was spent in 2013. The increase is mostly attributed to the rising costs of non-prescription medicine.

The report also shows that patients now spend over 20% more now at the dentist, with data from 2016, showing that people spent CZK 9.6 billion on dental work.