Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Prague's governing coalition has its first disagreement

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 January 2019

Právo reports that Prague's relatively new governing coalition, comprised of the Pirates, Praha sobě and the TOP 09 – STAN partnership, is in the midst of its first, rather public, squabble over nominations to the boards of city-owned firms.

The Pirates agreed to support candidates nominated by the other parties, to the leadership of city firms like the Prague Water Management Company (PVS), the Prague Gas Company (PPAS) and the Prague Public Transport Company (DPP), in exchange for support for their mayoral ambitions, but are now questioning some of the nominations made.

This has now resulted in a tit-for-tat, with the other parties now questioning nominations made by the Pirates.