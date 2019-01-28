Zimola to lead ČSSD in South Bohemia, again
Jiří Zimola, the Chair of the Social Democrats in South Bohemia, defended his seat at the party's regional conference in Tábor, on Saturday. Zimola, the former governor of the region, staved off opposition from MP Ondřej Veselý to win the chair's election.
Zimola, who resigned his position as national Vice-Chair of the CSSD in November, said he had no plans to return to the party's national committee and instead would focus his energy at the regional level, according to Czech Television. Zimola's mandate will last for two years and into the next election cycle.
