Czech Gripen fighters to patrol Baltic skies
Czech Television reports that Czech Gripen fighters will patrol the airspace above the three Baltic republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, starting September, for a period of about four months. The Czech contingent will include 5 Gripen fighters, pilots, ground personnel and about 100 soldiers.
The contingent will be responsible for a Baltic air-policing mission and be based at the Amari military airport in Estonia, as part of the NATO air defence Quick Reaction Alert. Czech fighters performed a similar role in 2009 and 2012.
- Login to post comments
Prague Airport expands its commercial zone (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Jessica in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Prague Airport has opened a new commercial zone at Terminal 2 with a total area of 2,200 square meters. There are six retail units and one restaurant with a dining area in the newly created zone beyond the security check-in area. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.