Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Czech Gripen fighters to patrol Baltic skies

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that Czech Gripen fighters will patrol the airspace above the three Baltic republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, starting September, for a period of about four months. The Czech contingent will include 5 Gripen fighters, pilots, ground personnel and about 100 soldiers.

The contingent will be responsible for a Baltic air-policing mission and be based at the Amari military airport in Estonia, as part of the NATO air defence Quick Reaction Alert. Czech fighters performed a similar role in 2009 and 2012.