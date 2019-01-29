Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Measles back in the country

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 January 2019

Czech Television reports that the country is witnessing another outbreak of measles in the new year. There have been 41 cases reported in the first month of the year, signifying a worrying increase over last year's 207 cases over 12 months.

The worst affected areas are Ostrava and Prague and epidemiologists attribute this to parents choosing not to vaccinate their children. According to the Health Ministry, the vaccination rate in the general population has dropped below 90%, endangering the health of the entire country.