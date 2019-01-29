Measles back in the country
Czech Television reports that the country is witnessing another outbreak of measles in the new year. There have been 41 cases reported in the first month of the year, signifying a worrying increase over last year's 207 cases over 12 months.
The worst affected areas are Ostrava and Prague and epidemiologists attribute this to parents choosing not to vaccinate their children. According to the Health Ministry, the vaccination rate in the general population has dropped below 90%, endangering the health of the entire country.
Prague Airport expands its commercial zone (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Jessica in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Prague Airport has opened a new commercial zone at Terminal 2 with a total area of 2,200 square meters. There are six retail units and one restaurant with a dining area in the newly created zone beyond the security check-in area. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
