Tuesday, 29 January 2019

Venezuelans escaping to Czechia

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 January 2019

Czech Television reports that hundreds of Venezuelans of Czech origin have applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for documentation confirming their roots. 240 such applications have been made so far and the ministry expects this to increase in the coming months and estimates that there are between 800 and 1000 Venezuelans of Czech origin.

So far, 60 of them have taken advantage of a voluntary repatriation program, allowing them to return to the Czech Republic, due to the deteriorating situation in Venezuela. The ministry has moved its office which deals with the applications, from Havana in Cuba, to Bogota in Colombia, to make it easier for these applicants.