Dostálová promises faster building permits
In an interview with Právo, Klára Dostálová (ANO), the Minister for Regional Development promised that the government was doing its best to speed up the process of awarding building permits.
She added, that the average waiting time for construction permits was currently three-quarters of a year, placing the Czech Republic behind developing countries like Congo, Rwanda and Iraq, in terms of the speed of approval.
The government has almost finished the first draft of the new construction law and Dostalova hopes it will be in place by 2021.
Prague Airport expands its commercial zone (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Jessica in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Prague Airport has opened a new commercial zone at Terminal 2 with a total area of 2,200 square meters. There are six retail units and one restaurant with a dining area in the newly created zone beyond the security check-in area. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
