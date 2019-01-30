Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Dostálová promises faster building permits

Prague Daily Monitor |
In an interview with Právo, Klára Dostálová (ANO), the Minister for Regional Development promised that the government was doing its best to speed up the process of awarding building permits.

She added, that the average waiting time for construction permits was currently three-quarters of a year, placing the Czech Republic behind developing countries like Congo, Rwanda and Iraq, in terms of the speed of approval.

The government has almost finished the first draft of the new construction law and Dostalova hopes it will be in place by 2021.