Prague 9 Senator Baudyšová resigns
Zuzana Baudyšová, who represents Prague 9 in the Senate, announced in a letter to Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), the Chair of the Senate, on Monday, that she was resigning her post. Baudyšová claimed that she was resigning for health reasons.
She was elected as an independent, supported by ANO in 2014, and was due to finish her term in the fall of 2020. Instead, a special election will be held this year in Prague 9, to find a candidate to fill out the remainder of her term.
Prague Airport expands its commercial zone (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Jessica in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Prague Airport has opened a new commercial zone at Terminal 2 with a total area of 2,200 square meters. There are six retail units and one restaurant with a dining area in the newly created zone beyond the security check-in area. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
