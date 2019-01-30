Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Prague 9 Senator Baudyšová resigns

30 January 2019

Zuzana Baudyšová, who represents Prague 9 in the Senate, announced in a letter to Jaroslav Kubera (ODS), the Chair of the Senate, on Monday, that she was resigning her post. Baudyšová claimed that she was resigning for health reasons.

She was elected as an independent, supported by ANO in 2014, and was due to finish her term in the fall of 2020. Instead, a special election will be held this year in Prague 9, to find a candidate to fill out the remainder of her term.