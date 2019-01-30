Vojtěch wants to make medical marijuana more accessible
Adam Vojtěch (ANO), the Minister of Health, announced on Tuesday, that he intended to make medical marijuana more accessible and cheaper for patients who needed it. According to Právo, Vojtěch's proposal involves a lower copay for the drug, with public insurance companies picking up the majority of the bill for patients, who really need it.
Patients will also be able to acquire up to 30 grams a month of the medicine from pharmacies, with a doctor's prescription. The Pirate Party feels that Vojtěch's proposal does not go far enough and are instead campaigning to allow people to possess up to 1.25 kg of the drug, for personal use.
