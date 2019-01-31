Thursday, 31 January 2019

Constitutional leaders meet to discuss foreign affairs

Prague Daily Monitor |
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), President Milos Zeman, Senate Chair Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) and Radek Vondracek (ANO), the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, met at Prague Castle, on Wednesday to discuss Czech foreign policy.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD), Foreign Minister Tomas Pertricek (CSSD) and Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) also attended the meeting. According to Vlada.cz, they agreed to coordinate their international diplomatic efforts, to support Czech businesses abroad and promote Czech economic growth, as their top priority.