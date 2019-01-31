Constitutional leaders meet to discuss foreign affairs
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), President Milos Zeman, Senate Chair Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) and Radek Vondracek (ANO), the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, met at Prague Castle, on Wednesday to discuss Czech foreign policy.
Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD), Foreign Minister Tomas Pertricek (CSSD) and Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) also attended the meeting. According to Vlada.cz, they agreed to coordinate their international diplomatic efforts, to support Czech businesses abroad and promote Czech economic growth, as their top priority.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.