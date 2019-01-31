Thursday, 31 January 2019

NATO celebration to be held at Prague Castle in March

The Czech Republic will celebrate 20 years of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on the 12th of March 2019, in a big way.

According to Hrad.cz, a large commemoration event has been planned, which will be attended by the Presidents of all the neighbouring V4 states (Poland and Hungary joined NATO, at the same time as the Czech Republic), senior NATO officials and guests from other member states. The celebrations will take place at Prague Castle and Czernin Palace.