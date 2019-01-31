PM Babiš meets Libyan leader in Prague
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) met with Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, the Chairman of the Presidential Council and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya, at his residence, Kramář's Villa, in Prague, on Wednesday.
According Vlada.cz, Babiš and Sarraj discussed the current political situation in Libya, illegal migration into Europe and matters of national security, including terrorism. Sarraj's visit is the first, by a Libyan leader since 1989 and he was accompanied by Tahir Sijal, the Foreign Minister.
Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (ČSSD) also attended the meeting.
