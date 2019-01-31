Prague will support new gov't district in Letňany, in exchange for a ring road
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) met with Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates) on Wednesday, and the two have come to an agreement, on Babiš' proposed new government district, in Letňany.
Prague will sell the government the land for the district, in exchange for government funding for the completion of the Prague's internal ring road, and other government-owned historic buildings in the city. In addition, the government will construct a new hospital in the district and sell the Karlín barracks to the city.
