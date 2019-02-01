Czech truck driver gets 2 years in prison for illegal migrants in his truck
In a controversial judgement on Thursday, a court in France increased the sentence of a Czech truck driver, who was found with illegal migrants hiding in the back of his truck.
Jiří Sagan saw his sentence extended from 18 months to 2 years, after French prosecutors appealed against his original sentence. Sagan claimed he was innocent and did not know about the migrants, who entered his truck when he was asleep.
Sagan was arrested on his way from Calais to the UK, when 15 Iraqi migrants were found in his truck.
