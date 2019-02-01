Friday, 1 February 2019

Mortgages reach record level in 2018

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 February 2019

Czech Television reports, based on data from the Czech National Bank, that the total amount of mortgages and housing loans taken out in the country in 2018, rose to CZK 232 billion. This is CZK 15 billion higher than the amount in 2017.

The Czech National Bank introduced stringent new regulations on mortgages in October 2018, but despite that, mortgages rose in November, before falling in December in a year-on-year comparison.

The country's overall indebtedness also rose, with both corporate and private debt figures rising significantly.