Prague officials may move to Karlín barracks
Czech Television reports that city officials might be relocated to the empty Karlín barracks, if the deal Prague is making with the national government, goes through.
The arrangement would see Prague receive the massive property in Karlín, as part of an exchange for land, which will be used to construct Prime Minister Andrej Babiš' new government district in Letňany.
The Prague Magistrate is currently located in the Škoda Palace and the city will vacate the building in 2028, because the rent is too high. 2300 employees currently work at the Magistrate and finding a building big enough to accommodate them all, will be a hard task.
