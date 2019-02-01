Friday, 1 February 2019

Zeman meets with Chinese Ambassador and Huawei boss

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 February 2019

President Miloš Zeman met with the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianmin, the head of Huawei in Europe, James Li and Xi Peng, another senior official at the Chinese telecommunications firm, at Prague Castle, on Thursday.

According to Jiří Ovčáček, Zeman's spokesman, they discussed Huawei's plans to invest in the Czech Republic and other questions related to cybersecurity. The country's cybersecurity watchdog NUKIB, listed Huawei's communications equipment as a national security threat, in December last year.