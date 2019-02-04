Army numbers at record high
Czech Television reports that the Czech Army is currently at its largest, since mandatory military service ended in 2004. The army currently comprises of about 25,000 men and women but is still short of 2200 people, which it plans to recruit in 2019.
About 300 new recruits joined the army in January, with hundreds more expected to join in the coming months. Separately, the national police force is also short of about 2700 people, which it will attempt to recruit this year.
Given the extremely low unemployment level in the country, it has relaxed some of the rules, including the recruitment of candidates without high school diplomas.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.