Country in the midst of snow chaos, again
Large parts of the country were blanketed with heavy snowfall over the weekend. This is the third such wave of heavy snowfall this winter, which has caused widespread chaos, with highways being shut and falling trees felling overhead electric lines.
The city of Kladno, which is only a short distance from Prague, has declared a state of emergency, according to Czech Television. The situation in Pilsen is also bad, with a number of roads being closed, due to a large number of fallen trees. The east of the country is expected to see more snow on Monday, as the cold front moves across into Moravia.
