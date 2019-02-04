New train station at Výtoň being planned
Czech Television reports that City Hall is planning to create a new train station, at the Výtoň embankment in Prague 2, in the near future. The station's opening will however be linked to the fate of the historic, metal railway bridge at Výtoň, which is structurally unsound and will either be rebuilt or repaired.
Construction work on the bridge is expected to begin sometime in 2019. The area was last serviced by a train station in the sixties, when the Vyšehrad train station was shut.
