Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Agriculture ministry mulls Polish beef ban

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 February 2019

Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman (ČSSD) announced that it was Poland's fault that contaminated beef was exported into the Czech Republic, after meeting with the Polish Ambassador in Prague, on Monday.

His ministry is still mulling a ban on Polish beef, after meat from sick cows made it into the country last week.

According to Czech Television, officials from the State Veterinary Administration (SVU) and customs officers will check meat entering the country, on major road routes in the Liberec, Hradec Králové, Pardubice and Moravian-Silesian regions, which border Poland.