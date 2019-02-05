Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Czech Republic recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan president

Prague Daily Monitor |
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) formally announced on Monday, that the Czech Republic now recognises opposition leader Juan Guaido as the new, caretaker President of Venezuela.

The Czech Republic joined a host of other European and Western states in recognizing Guaido, after President Nicolas Maduro failed to respond to a deadline set by the West, to call elections before Sunday.

The move was led by Spain, as a response to the worsening situation in Venezuela, but Maduro has the support of Russia, China and Turkey, hampering the role the international community can play in the country.