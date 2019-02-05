Czech Republic recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan president
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) formally announced on Monday, that the Czech Republic now recognises opposition leader Juan Guaido as the new, caretaker President of Venezuela.
The Czech Republic joined a host of other European and Western states in recognizing Guaido, after President Nicolas Maduro failed to respond to a deadline set by the West, to call elections before Sunday.
The move was led by Spain, as a response to the worsening situation in Venezuela, but Maduro has the support of Russia, China and Turkey, hampering the role the international community can play in the country.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.