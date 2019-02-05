Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Government approves e-vignettes

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 February 2019

The government is considering the introduction of e-vignettes for highway tolls by 2021. The move was approved during a cabinet meeting held on Monday, according to Vlada.cz. The new e-vignettes will completely replace the current paper stickers, but the price for the yearly vignettes, is expected to remain at CZK 1500.

Drivers will purchase vignettes online, in advance and they will be enforced with the help special of camera systems. It is expected that the government will incentivise the use of electric cars and hybrids, with discounts or an exemption from the toll.