Prague in middle of measles epidemic
Novinky.cz reports that Prague is in the midst of a measles epidemic. 12 people were diagnosed with measles last week, taking the overall number to 35, since the beginning of the year. A restaurant in parliament was closed last week, because a member of the staff reported an infection.
Other parts of the country too, are witnessing a similar outbreak, with adults also being hit, as vaccination rates have dropped below 95%, reducing the population's immunity. In the past, only a single dose of the vaccine was given, which may not be enough to protect adults today.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.