Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Prague in middle of measles epidemic

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 February 2019

Novinky.cz reports that Prague is in the midst of a measles epidemic. 12 people were diagnosed with measles last week, taking the overall number to 35, since the beginning of the year. A restaurant in parliament was closed last week, because a member of the staff reported an infection.

Other parts of the country too, are witnessing a similar outbreak, with adults also being hit, as vaccination rates have dropped below 95%, reducing the population's immunity. In the past, only a single dose of the vaccine was given, which may not be enough to protect adults today.