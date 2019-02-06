Babiš formally appeals conflict of interest ruling
Lawyers for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) formally appealed against a ruling by the Cernosice municipality, which found that he had a conflict of interest, on Monday.
The Černošice town hall had ruled against Babiš, on January 23rd, after a complaint from watchdog Transparency International, about his conflict of interest in his role as Prime Minister and de facto owner of Agrofert. Babiš is officially registered as living in the Prague suburb of Černošice.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.