Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Babiš formally appeals conflict of interest ruling

Prague Daily Monitor |
Lawyers for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) formally appealed against a ruling by the Cernosice municipality, which found that he had a conflict of interest, on Monday.

The Černošice town hall had ruled against Babiš, on January 23rd, after a complaint from watchdog Transparency International, about his conflict of interest in his role as Prime Minister and de facto owner of Agrofert. Babiš is officially registered as living in the Prague suburb of Černošice.