Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Czechia will build home for 50 Syrian orphans in Syria

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 February 2019

Prime Minster Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television on Tuesday, that the Czech Republic would soon build a home and a school for 50 orphans in Syria, which would be eventually expanded. Babiš mentioned this, after his meeting with the Syrian Red Crescent Society, which took place earlier in the day.

MEP Michaela Šojdrová (KDU-CSL) had brought up the issue of Syrian orphans in 2018, in the hope that they could be housed in the Czech Republic. Babiš got into a controversial war of words with Sojdrova then, calling her proposal nonsense.