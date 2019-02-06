Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Gov't hopes to introduce new construction law by end of 2019

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the government's new construction law, aims to create a 'super office' for construction permits by 2021. This 'super office' will have a single-window approval system, for all documentation required to begin construction.

The Czech Republic currently averages 246 days for construction permits, with the average in the rest of Europe, being 80 days, placing the Czech Republic in the company of developing states in Africa, in terms of time taken. The bill is expected to reach parliament before the the end of 2019.