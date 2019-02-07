Thursday, 7 February 2019

Babiš in Bratislava for V4 meeting with Merkel

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) will be in Bratislava on Thursday, for a joint Visegrad 4 meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to Vlada.cz, Babiš and the other V4 heads will discuss the upcoming European elections, the EU's external agenda and the Multiannual Financial Framework with Merkel.

The V4 leaders will also confer separately without Merkel, on Thursday and discuss the bloc's upcoming priorities.