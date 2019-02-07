Czech Railways paid out over CZK 2 million to compensate delays in 2018
Czech Television reports that Czech Railways, for the first time, paid out over CZK 2 million in compensation, to passengers for delays, last year. This figure was 20% higher than the previous year, as the national railway operator paid out CZK 2,127,845 over 6748 instances in 2018.
The most frequent causes for delays were inclement weather and accidents. Its competitor Leo Express, paid less in compensation in 2018, than 2017, due to the fact it cancelled less trains and many more of its services were on time.
