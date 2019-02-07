Stanek wants more money for culture ministry in 2020
Culture Minister Antonin Staněk (CSSD) told Czech Television that he intends to ask for an additional CZK 2.4 billion in funds for the culture ministry next year. This year, the ministry will receive CZK 14.8 billion, and next year Staněk hopes to receive in excess of CZK 17 billion.
Staněk also said he aims to ensure that the ministry eventually receives the 1% of the state budget, it has been promised for decades, in 2021. The additional funds will go towards the creation of a state fund for culture.
