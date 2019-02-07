Thursday, 7 February 2019

Zeman writes to Guaidó, invites him to Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 February 2019

President Miloš Zeman wrote to Juan Guaido on Wednesday, a day after the Czech Republic recognised him as the new Venezuelan caretaker president.

According to Hrad.cz, Zeman congratulated Guaidó and suggested, that just as the Czech Republic was celebrating 30 years of the Velvet Revolution, he hoped that Venezuela and Guaidó would have their chance at a revolution, that would lead the country towards democracy. He also invited Guaidó to visit Prague.