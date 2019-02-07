Zeman writes to Guaidó, invites him to Prague
President Miloš Zeman wrote to Juan Guaido on Wednesday, a day after the Czech Republic recognised him as the new Venezuelan caretaker president.
According to Hrad.cz, Zeman congratulated Guaidó and suggested, that just as the Czech Republic was celebrating 30 years of the Velvet Revolution, he hoped that Venezuela and Guaidó would have their chance at a revolution, that would lead the country towards democracy. He also invited Guaidó to visit Prague.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.