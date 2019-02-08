Babis meets with V4 leaders and Merkel
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met with the leaders of the Visegrad 4 countries and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, in Bratislava.
According to Vlada.cz, the joint summit between the V4 leaders and Merkel focused on the EU's agenda, including issues related to migration and the European Multiannual Financial Framework as well as the role of technology in Europe. The V4 leaders also met separately to discuss the priorities for the bloc.
