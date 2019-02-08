Central bank leaves rates unchanged
The Czech National Bank (CNB) left the interest unchanged at 1.75%, after its meeting on Thursday. While analysts expected a rate hike at the beginning of 2019, the rate remained unchanged because of the uncertain general economic outlook in Europe, with the slowing of the German economy and the possible impact of Brexit.
The CNB also lowered its growth forecast for the Czech economy to 2.9% for 2019 and 3% for 2020. This was announced at press conference after the meeting.
