Communists have problem with Tok and Petricek

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 February 2019

Czech Television reports that the Communist Party (KSCM), which currently lends outside support to the minority government of ANO and CSSD, has problems with the coalition's transport and foreign ministers.

Dan Tok, the Minister of Transport has run afoul of the KSCM over the chaos on highways, most recently in December. Petricek similarly has angered the KSCM over his support for Ukraine and his comments about the Russian annexation of the Sea of Azov.

Vojtech Filip, the Chairman of the KSCM will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO), next week, to discuss the situation.