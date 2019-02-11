Wednesday, 13 February 2019

New point system tightens rules for novice drivers

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 February 2019

Právo reports that the Ministry of Transport's proposed modifications to the driving law, significantly restrict novice drivers' room to make any errors. The new rules would see new drivers (for up to two years after they have first received their licenses), lose their licenses, if they received 6 or more penalty points.

The current system requires a driver to receive 12 points, before a license is temporarily revoked. The ministry sees the new rules as an implementation of best practices from abroad, where similar rule changes have significantly reduced the number of accidents caused. If passed, the new rules should be effective from August 2020.