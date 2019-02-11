Over CZK 2 million sent to Venezuela
Czech Television reports that the over CZK 2 million has been sent to Venezuela since 2014, to support the activities of dissidents and those in the fight for democracy, in the South American nation. The funds have been distributed to civil society groups and non-governmental organisations, like those that fight legal battles for political prisoners and journalists, and have been used to provide medical aid, to those who need it. People in Need, the country's largest NGO has played an active role in helping those in Venezuela and distributing the aid.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
