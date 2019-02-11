Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Over CZK 2 million sent to Venezuela

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 February 2019

Czech Television reports that the over CZK 2 million has been sent to Venezuela since 2014, to support the activities of dissidents and those in the fight for democracy, in the South American nation. The funds have been distributed to civil society groups and non-governmental organisations, like those that fight legal battles for political prisoners and journalists, and have been used to provide medical aid, to those who need it. People in Need, the country's largest NGO has played an active role in helping those in Venezuela and distributing the aid.