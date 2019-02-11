Pirates and ODS lose voter support in poll
The latest Kantar CZ political opinion poll for Czech Television, for the month of January, shows that support for the Pirates and the ODS has declined, since November. ANO continues to lead the pack, with 32.5% of the vote, but the second and third ranked Pirates and ODS, have each seen their vote share drop by 2.5%, to 16.5% and 13.5% respectively, from November. The other parties including the SPD, TOP 09, CSSD, STAN, the Communists and KDU-CSL, continue to see their vote share hover between 5% and 7%.
