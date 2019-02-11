Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Veleslavín to have new station worth CZK 420 million

Czech Television (CT) reports that the Veleslavin suburb of Prague will have a new railway terminal, which will be built as part of the proposed train line, to Prague Airport and Kladno. The National Railway Infrastructure Administrator (SZDC) confirmed to CT, that an international architectural tender would be announced for the project, which it hopes will be supported by European funds. It is expected that the line and the terminal will be completed between 2024 and 2028.