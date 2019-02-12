Charles University files suit against Zeman for not naming professors
Czech Television reports that the country's oldest university, Charles University in Prague, has filed a new suit against President Milos Zeman, for continuing to refuse to honour the university's choice of new professors.
Zeman has refused to name Ivan Ostadal and Jiri Fajt as full professors from 2015, and did not do so once again in November, last year, despite a previous court judgement that went against him. Jiri Ovcacek, Zeman's spokesman, defended the President's actions, calling it his right to choose not to do so.
