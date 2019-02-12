Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Czechia is the land of supermarkets

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 February 2019

Czech Television reports that Czechia is the land of super and hypermarkets. With over 1000 such markets in the country, the country has one of Europe's densest networks of large retail stores.

There are currently 320 hypermarkets and over 700 supermarkets and their growth has come at the cost of corner grocery shops, whose numbers have dwindled to approximately 5500 from a high of over 12,000 in 2001.

The country also has the highest proportion of goods being purchased on sale, in Europe. Estimates show that over 50% of goods sold, are now bought only on sale, and discounts have become a ‘drug’, for the Czech consumer.