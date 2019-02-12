Government wants to cut jobs
Czech Television reports that Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (nominated by ANO) and Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO,) are considering a plan that will see 12500 civil service jobs cut, in 2020.
Their plan will see the overall number of government employees reduce by 10% and according to Schillerova, save the government over CZK 7 billion. Schillerova hopes to introduce the plan in the budget for 2020, but is expected to see strong opposition from unions, who are opposed to the idea.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.