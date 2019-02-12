Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Government wants to cut jobs

Czech Television reports that Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (nominated by ANO) and Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO,) are considering a plan that will see 12500 civil service jobs cut, in 2020.

Their plan will see the overall number of government employees reduce by 10% and according to Schillerova, save the government over CZK 7 billion. Schillerova hopes to introduce the plan in the budget for 2020, but is expected to see strong opposition from unions, who are opposed to the idea.