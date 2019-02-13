Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Cities trying to restrict billboards and signs

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 February 2019

Czech Television reports that a number of cities including Prague, Brno and Znojmo are attempting to clamp down visual clutter – the uncontrolled, haphazard placement of advertising signs, neon billboards and branding.

The borough of Prague 1 and City Hall are both interested in passing legislation to address the issue, and City Hall is currently working on an analysis of the problem. Cesky Krumlov and Liberec are other cities that have begun to deal with the issue. Krumlov expects to see the first results in the spring, when all shops in the centre, will have similar signage.