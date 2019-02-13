Cities trying to restrict billboards and signs
Czech Television reports that a number of cities including Prague, Brno and Znojmo are attempting to clamp down visual clutter – the uncontrolled, haphazard placement of advertising signs, neon billboards and branding.
The borough of Prague 1 and City Hall are both interested in passing legislation to address the issue, and City Hall is currently working on an analysis of the problem. Cesky Krumlov and Liberec are other cities that have begun to deal with the issue. Krumlov expects to see the first results in the spring, when all shops in the centre, will have similar signage.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.