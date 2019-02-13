ČSSD and unions fight back against plan to cut jobs
The Social Democrats and unions which represent government employees rallied against plans by Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (nominated by ANO) to cut government jobs in next year's budget.
According to Czech Television, leading CSSD MP Jan Chvojka, compared Schillerova's plan to the historic decimation of the Roman Legions and said while money needed to be saved, Schillerova's plan was not acceptable.
Schillerova proposed to cut the number of government jobs by 10%, on Monday but said the armed forces and those in education would not be affected.
