Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Less students doing math at Maturita exams

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports, based on data from the CERMAT organisation, that the number of students graduating with mathematics at the high school-leaving Maturita exams, is at its lowest in 8 years.

Out of the approximately 70,000 students expected to take the Maturita exams this year, only 14,747 students will do the Math exam. At 21.47% of the total, this figure is 1400 lower than 2018. In comparison 51,662 or 74.4% of all students will be taking the English exam.