Less students doing math at Maturita exams
Czech Television reports, based on data from the CERMAT organisation, that the number of students graduating with mathematics at the high school-leaving Maturita exams, is at its lowest in 8 years.
Out of the approximately 70,000 students expected to take the Maturita exams this year, only 14,747 students will do the Math exam. At 21.47% of the total, this figure is 1400 lower than 2018. In comparison 51,662 or 74.4% of all students will be taking the English exam.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
