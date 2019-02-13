Wednesday, 13 February 2019

MEP Sojdrova presents government with list of orphans

Czech Television reports that KDU-CSL MEP Michaela Sojdrova, presented the government with a list of 14 orphans, currently housed in refugee camps in Greece, whom she would like to see re-housed in the Czech Republic.

The children are from Syria and Afghanistan and Sojdrova would like to see the government respond to promises made by Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) last week. In 2018, Babis and Sojdrova got into a war of words, over Sojdrova's intention to bring 50 orphans from Syria to the Czech Republic.