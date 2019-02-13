MEP Sojdrova presents government with list of orphans
Czech Television reports that KDU-CSL MEP Michaela Sojdrova, presented the government with a list of 14 orphans, currently housed in refugee camps in Greece, whom she would like to see re-housed in the Czech Republic.
The children are from Syria and Afghanistan and Sojdrova would like to see the government respond to promises made by Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) last week. In 2018, Babis and Sojdrova got into a war of words, over Sojdrova's intention to bring 50 orphans from Syria to the Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.