EET law moves to next phase
The Chamber of Deputies finally finished the first reading of the amendment to the controversial law on the Electronic Registration of Sales (EET). Once passed, the EET law will be extended to apply to food stalls, craftsmen, doctors and certain other professionals, in its third and fourth waves.
The law has been delayed since 2017/2018 and the government is eager to see it pass. The opposition including the ODS and Pirates have been against the EET process and the Pirates claimed in parliament that the government inflated figures, from the previous waves of the EET, to show its apparent success.
