Friday, 15 February 2019

Inflation up to 2.5%, surprises bankers

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 February 2019

Year-on-year inflation was 2.5% for the month of January. In December 2018, the figure was 2% and the jump has surprised many bankers, indicating that the Central Bank's monetary policy, could be tested. According to the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), consumer price inflation and significant increases in the price of energy and housing, have contributed to the rise. If inflation continues to rise, the bank will have to consider interest rate hikes, which could affect the value of the crown.